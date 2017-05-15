May 15, 2017 04:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Sterling International Enterprises' board meeting on May 29, 2017
Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, May 29, 2017.
Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, May 29, 2017 inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended on March 31, 2017. Kindly take the same on your record.Source : BSE