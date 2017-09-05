Sterling Bio: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of Sterling Biotech Limited ('Company ') held on Monday, August 28, 2017, in view to raise the resources for the purpose of meeting general corporate purposes, Augment the long term resources for long term financial needs of the company including payment of over dues and refinancing of the existing debt, Board of the Directors of the Company has recommended issue of unlisted 8% Redeemable Cumulative Non Participating and Non Convertible preference shares carrying no voting rights subject to the consent of members of the company and other requisite approvals.Source : BSE