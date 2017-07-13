App
Jul 13, 2017 02:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stellar Capital: Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i:e Thursday, 13th July 2017 have considered and approved the appointment of Mrs. Rajni Aneja (DIN:-00341959) as the Whole Time Director of the Company.

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i:e Thursday, 13th July 2017 have considered and approved the following matters.

1.Appointment of Mrs. Rajni Aneja (DIN:-00341959) as the Whole Time Director of the Company.
2.Appointment of Mr. Ankit Dixit (DIN:-02923396) as the Additional Independent Director of the Company.
3.Appointment of Mr. Roopesh Gupta (DIN: - 07286745) as the Additional Director of the Company.
4.Appointment of DIMPLE BHATIA AND ASSOCIATES (Company Secretaries) as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2017-18.
5.Appointment of Mr. Mohit Singh Tyagi of MST AND COMPANY (Chartered Accountants) as the Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2017-18.
Source : BSE

