Stellar Capital: Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i:e Thursday, 13th July 2017 have considered and approved the following matters.1.Appointment of Mrs. Rajni Aneja (DIN:-00341959) as the Whole Time Director of the Company.2.Appointment of Mr. Ankit Dixit (DIN:-02923396) as the Additional Independent Director of the Company.3.Appointment of Mr. Roopesh Gupta (DIN: - 07286745) as the Additional Director of the Company.4.Appointment of DIMPLE BHATIA AND ASSOCIATES (Company Secretaries) as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2017-18.5.Appointment of Mr. Mohit Singh Tyagi of MST AND COMPANY (Chartered Accountants) as the Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2017-18.