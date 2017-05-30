App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 30, 2017 08:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stellar Capital: Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Ashwani Rampal as Chief Financial Officer (C.F.O) and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company at their meeting held on Tuesday, 30th May 2017.

Stellar Capital: Outcome of board meeting
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, the Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Ashwani Rampal as Chief Financial Officer (C.F.O) and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company at their meeting held on Tuesday, 30th May 2017.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.