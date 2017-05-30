May 30, 2017 08:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Stellar Capital: Outcome of board meeting
The Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Ashwani Rampal as Chief Financial Officer (C.F.O) and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company at their meeting held on Tuesday, 30th May 2017.
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, the Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Ashwani Rampal as Chief Financial Officer (C.F.O) and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company at their meeting held on Tuesday, 30th May 2017.Source : BSE