Stellar Capital's 23rd AGM held on September 28, 2017

With reference to the Subject cited the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books will be closed from Thursday, the 21st day of September, 2017 to Thursday the 28th day of September 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 23rd Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Thursday, the 28th day of September, 2017 at 12.00 P.M at the Registered Office of the Company at Plot No. A1 and A2, Road No. 43, Mangolpuri Industrial Area, Community Center, Pitampura, Phase 2, New Delhi-110034.Source : BSE