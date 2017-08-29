Aug 28, 2017 08:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Stellar Capital's 23rd AGM held on September 28, 2017
We kindly want to inform you that the 23rd Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Thursday, September 28, 2017 at 12.00 P.M at the Registered Office of the Company.
With reference to the Subject cited the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books will be closed from Thursday, the 21st day of September, 2017 to Thursday the 28th day of September 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 23rd Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Thursday, the 28th day of September, 2017 at 12.00 P.M at the Registered Office of the Company at Plot No. A1 and A2, Road No. 43, Mangolpuri Industrial Area, Community Center, Pitampura, Phase 2, New Delhi-110034.Source : BSE