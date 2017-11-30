App
HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 30, 2017 01:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Steelco Gujarat's board meeting on December 13, 2017

Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on on 13th December, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve, Unaudited Financial Results for Quarter ended on 30th September, 2017 (Ind-AS adopted).

 
 
In this regards, in accordance with the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 read with Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, 'Trading Window' for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed, for all employee(s) / Insider(s) / Connected Person(s), from 30th November, 2017 to 14th December, 2017 (both days inclusive). The Trading Window shall reopen from 15th December, 2017 or next earlier trading session available.Source : BSE
