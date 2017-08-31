App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 31, 2017 01:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Steelcast: Outcome of board meeting

We hereby inform you that the 251st meeting of the Board of Directors of STEELCAST LIMITED held today on August 31, 2017, at 1030 Hours and concluded at 1100 Hours, at the Registered Office, Ruvapari Road, Bhavnagar-364 005.

We hereby inform you that the 251st meeting of the Board of Directors of STEELCAST LIMITED held today on August 31, 2017, at 1030 Hours and concluded at 1100 Hours, at the Registered Office, Ruvapari Road, Bhavnagar-364 005. The following matters inter alia have been considered, approved and taken on record by the Board of Directors:

1. Resignation of Mr. Rameshchandra V. Shah from the position of Independent Director with effect from closing hours of August 31, 2017.

2. Mr. Tipirneni Kumar, Whole Time Director of the Company, designated as Non-Independent Non-Executive Director with effect from September 1, 2017 due to expiry of his term as Whole Time Director on August 31, 2017.

3. Considering the above changes, necessary reconstitution of various committee of the Board has been made.

You are requested to please take the above on your record.
Source : BSE

