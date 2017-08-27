Steelcast's board meeting on August 31, 2017

Notice is hereby given that the 251st meeting of the Board of Directors of STEELCAST LIMITED is scheduled to be held on August 31, 2017, at 1030 hours, at the registered office of the company, to consider and approve inter alia the following items:1. To accept resignation of Mr. Rameshchandra V. Shah from the position of Independent Director of the company.2. To change designation of Mr. Tipirneni Kumar from Whole Time Director to Non-Executive Non-Independent Director, as his term as Whole Time Director is expiring on August 31, 2017.3. To reconstitute various committees of the Board of the company.You are requested to please take the above on your record.Source : BSE