Steelcast to consider dividend

Steelcast Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 22, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the following items:1. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017.2. Recommendation of dividend on equity shares for the financial year 2016-17, if any.In this connection, the Company is required to close the Trading Window as per the Company's Code of Fair Disclosures and Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, adopted by the Board of Directors, pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company will remain closed for all Designated Persons from May 09, 2017 to May 24, 2017(both days inclusive).Source : BSE