Dec 19, 2017 11:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Steel Strips Wheels gets 30,000 truck wheels order

Steel Strips Wheels has bagged a repeat export order from Europe for its truck wheels plant in Chennai. Total order size is 30,000 wheels to be dispatched from its new truck wheels plant at Chennai from next month onwards. Order Size valued close to euro 1.2 million.

 
 
Steel Strips Wheels has bagged a repeat export order from Europe for its truck wheels plant in Chennai. Total order size is 30,000 wheels to be dispatched from its new truck wheels plant at Chennai from next month onwards. Order Size valued close to euro 1.2 million.

At 11:24 hrs Steel Strips Wheels was quoting at Rs 1,039.80, up Rs 48.55, or 4.90 percent.


The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,100.95 and 52-week low Rs 548.00 on 01 December, 2017 and 26 December, 2016, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 5.55 percent below its 52-week high and 89.74 percent above its 52-week low. Source : BSE
After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

