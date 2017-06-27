Jun 27, 2017 08:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Steel Exchange of India: Outcome of board meeting
We wish to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors was called for the purpose of allotting Equity Shares/ OCDs pursuant to Members' resolution as per the Scheme to be approved under S4A Scheme of RBI.
Source : BSE
