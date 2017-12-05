Steel Exchange of India's board meeting held on December 14, 2017

we wish to inform you that pursuant to Reg.29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday the 14th day December, 2017 at the Corporate Office, situated at Green City Towers, Green City, near Apparel Export Park, Vadlapudi (Post) Visakhapatnam - 530046 inter-alia:- to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th September, 2017 and any other matters with the permission of the Board.Further, in terms of Company's Code of Conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by insiders framed pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015,- the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed for all the Directors, connected persons, designated officers and employees of the Company from 4th December, 2017 till 48 hours after the announcement of Financial Results to the Public.Source : BSE