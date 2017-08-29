Steel Exchange's board meeting held on September 11, 2017

we wish to inform you that pursuant to Reg.29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday the 11th day September, 2017 inter-alia- to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2017;- Voluntary delisting from Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited (CSE)Further, in terms of Company's Code of Conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by insiders framed pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015,- the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed for all the Directors, connected persons, designated officers and employees of the Company from 28th August, 2017 till 48 hours after the announcement of Financial Results to the Public.Source : BSE