May 31, 2017 09:45 PM IST
May 31, 2017 09:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Steel Exchange's EGM on June 24, 2017

This is inform you that the Extraordinary General Meeting of the members of Steel Exchange India Limited will be held on Saturday, the 24th day of June, 2017 at 11.30 a.m. at Club House, Green City, Near Apparel Export Park, Vadlapudi, Visakhapatnam – 530046 to transact the business specified in the Notice.

Steel Exchange's EGM on June 24, 2017
