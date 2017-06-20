Jun 19, 2017 09:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Steel Exchange board meeting on June 24, 2017
We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Saturday the 24th June, 2017 to consider and allot Equity shares and/Or OCDs to the Lenders as pursuant to the S4A Scheme subject to the approval of members in the EGMSource : BSE