STC India's board meeting on May 26, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015), this is to inform you that the next meeting of the Board of Directors of the State Trading Corporation of India Limited will be held on Friday, May 26, 2017 to inter-alia consider, approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Year ended on March 31, 2017 and to consider the declaration of Final Dividend, if any, for the Financial Year 2016-17 on the Equity Shares of the company subject to approval of Shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting and other Agenda matters. Pursuant to this, the Company has decided to 'Close Trading Window' under Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading in Securities of the State Trading Corporation of India Limited' from May 19, 2017 till the end of 48 hours after the results are made public on May 26, 2017.Source : BSE