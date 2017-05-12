App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 12, 2017 03:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

STC India's board meeting on May 26, 2017

This is to inform you that the next meeting of the Board of Directors of the State Trading Corporation of India Limited will be held on Friday, May 26, 2017.

STC India's board meeting on May 26, 2017
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015), this is to inform you that the next meeting of the Board of Directors of the State Trading Corporation of India Limited will be held on Friday, May 26, 2017 to inter-alia consider, approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Year ended on March 31, 2017 and to consider the declaration of Final Dividend, if any, for the Financial Year 2016-17 on the Equity Shares of the company subject to approval of Shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting and other Agenda matters. Pursuant to this, the Company has decided to 'Close Trading Window' under Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading in Securities of the State Trading Corporation of India Limited' from May 19, 2017 till the end of 48 hours after the results are made public on May 26, 2017.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.