SBI approves long term fund raising of upto USD 2 billion

The executive committee of the central board of State Bank of India in its meeting held on January 8, 2018 has approved long term fund raising in single / multiple tranches up to USD 2 billion through a public offer and/or private placement of senior unsecured notes in US dollar or any other convertible currency during FY 2017-18 and FY 2018-19.Source : BSE