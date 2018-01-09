SBI to consider issuance of long term bonds of Rs 5000 crore

The executive committee of central board of State Bank of India is schedules to have meeting on January 17, 2018 to consider approval of issuance of long term bonds of Rs 5000 crore for financing of infrastructure and affordable housing in domestic and overseas market.
