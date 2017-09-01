Starlog Enterprises: Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. August 31, 2017 has approved and taken on record the following items:1) Appointment of Mr. Ashutosh Chaturvedi (B.Com, LL.B, MBA), as Independent Director2) Re-appointment of Shri Saket Agarwal as a Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer3) Appointment of M/s B M Chaturvedi & Co., Chartered Accountants,as Statutory Auditor of the Company4) The meeting commenced at 5.00 p.m. and concluded at 7 p.m.Source : BSE