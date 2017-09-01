App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 01, 2017 01:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Starlog Enterprises: Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. August 31, 2017.

Starlog Enterprises: Outcome of board meeting
Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. August 31, 2017 has approved and taken on record the following items:

1) Appointment of Mr. Ashutosh Chaturvedi (B.Com, LL.B, MBA), as Independent Director
2) Re-appointment of Shri Saket Agarwal as a Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer
3) Appointment of M/s B M Chaturvedi & Co., Chartered Accountants,as Statutory Auditor of the Company
4) The meeting commenced at 5.00 p.m. and concluded at 7 p.m.Source : BSE

