May 22, 2017 10:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Starlit Power Systems' board meeting on on May 29, 2017
Kindly note that the venue for the Meeting of Board of Directors of Starlit Power Systems Limited scheduled to be held on 29.05.2017 for the adoption of financial statements for year ended 31.03.2017 has been changed to A-1/244, B/M, Safdarjung Enclave, New Delhi-110029.
