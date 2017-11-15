Star Delta Transformers - Outcome of board meeting

Submission of Standalone Unaudited Financial results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2017 along with limited review report.

Star Delta Tran is in the Miscellaneous sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 50.25 crore.

The company management includes Kishore Gupta - Managing Director, Rakesh Gupta - Executive Director & CFO, Laxmendra Maheshwari - Independent Director, Shashendra Lahri - Independent Director, Chhavi Kharb - Independent Woman Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 539255.

Its Registered office is at 92-A, Industrial Area, Govindpura,, Bhopal,Madhya Pradesh - 462023.

Their Registrars are System Support ServicesSource : BSE