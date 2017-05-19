May 19, 2017 06:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Star Delta Tran's board beeting will be held on May 29, 2017
Board meeting of the Company will be held on Monday, 29th May 2017 at 03:30 p.m. at 92-A Industrial Area, Govindpura, Bhopal to consider and approve the standalone `audited financial Results of the Company for the Fourth Quarter and year ending March 31, 2017 and to recommend final dividend for the Financial Year 2016-17, if any.Source : BSE