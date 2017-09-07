Star Cement's director Manindra Nath Banerjee resigns

In terms of Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that Mr. Manindra Nath Banerjee, Independent Director has resigned from the Directorship of the Company with effect from close of business hours on 6th September, 2017 due to health issues. With this resignation he automatically ceased to be a member of Audit Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee and Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board.The Board will appoint new Independent Director and the respective Committees will be reconstituted in due course.This is for your information and record.Source : BSE