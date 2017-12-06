Standard Surfactants' board meeting on December 14, 2017

Notice is hereby given that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company pursuant to regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), regulations, 2015 will be held on Thursday, the 14th December, 2017 at the registered office of the Company at 8/15, Arya Nagar, Kanpur-208002 at 4:30 PM inter-alia, to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter/Half-Year ended 30th September 2017.Kindly take the same on record.Source : BSE