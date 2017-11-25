Standard Industries' board meeting held on December 08, 2017

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, ('SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015'), we hereby inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, the 8th December, 2017 to consider and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results with Limited Review on quarterly basis of the Company for the second quarter ended 30th September, 2017.Source : BSE