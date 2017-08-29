Standard Industries: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 29th August, 2017 considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations, statements showing Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017 along with Limited Review Report thereon is also enclosed herewith for your information and record.Further, in accordance with Regulation 47 (1) (b) of the Listing Regulations the Company would be publishing Extract of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.You are requested to take note of the above.Source : BSE