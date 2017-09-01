Standard Industries: Outcome of AGM

This is to inform you that 120th Annual General Meeting of the Company was held on Thursday, 31st August, 2017, at 3.00 p.m. at The Park, Navi Mumbai, Plot No. 1, Sector 10, CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai - 400 614.Enclosed please find following disclosures in respect of the above:Annexure - A : Voting Results.Annexure - B : Combined Scrutinizer's Report.Annexure - C : Summary of Proceedings of the 120th AGM as required under Reg. 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Part - A of Schedule III of LODR Regulations.Source : BSE