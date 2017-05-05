Standard Industries to consider dividend

Standard Industries Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 16, 2017, for consideration of Audited Financial Results for the Financial Year April 01, 2016 to March 31, 2017 and declaration of Dividend, if any.Further, the Trading Window for trading in Shares of the Company will be closed from May 09, 2017 to May 18, 2017. The Trading Window will reopen on May 19, 2017.Source : BSE