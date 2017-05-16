Standard Industries recommends dividend

Standard Industries Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 16, 2017, inter alia, have recommended to the Members the declaration of Dividend of Rs. 0.75 per share on 6,43,28,941 Equity Shares of Rs. 5/- each of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2017. (Previous Financial Year at Rs. 0.75 per equity share),Source : BSE