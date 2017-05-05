Standard Industries' board meeting on May 16, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, the 16th May, 2017, for consideration of Audited Financial Results for the Financial Year 1st April, 2016 to 31st March, 2017 and declaration of Dividend, if any. Further, we wish to inform you that the Trading Window for trading in Shares of the Company will be closed from 9th May, 2017 to 18th May, 2017. The Trading Window will reopen on 19th May, 2017.Source : BSE