Standard Industries approves dividend

At the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, the 16th May, 2017, the Directors have recommended to the Members the declaration of Dividend of Rs.0.75 per share on 6,43,28,941 Equity Shares of Rs.5/- each of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2017. (Previous Financial Year at Rs.0.75 per equity share).Source : BSE