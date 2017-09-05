Standard Capita's 30th AGM to be held on September 30, 2017

In compliance with Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of said regulations, we are enclosing herewith Notice convening the 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Saturday, 30th September, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. at BG-223, Sanjay Ghandhi Transport Nagar, G.T.Karnal Road, Delhi - 110042Source : BSE