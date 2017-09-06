Sep 06, 2017 09:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Standard Capital appoints Ghanshyam Prasad Gupta as MD
We kindly want to inform you that the appointed Mr. Ghanshyam Prasad Gupta as an Managing Director of the Company with immediate effect subject to the approval of the shareholders at forthcoming Annual general meeting.
