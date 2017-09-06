App
Sep 06, 2017 09:13 PM IST

Standard Capital appoints Ghanshyam Prasad Gupta as MD

We kindly want to inform you that the appointed Mr. Ghanshyam Prasad Gupta as an Managing Director of the Company with immediate effect subject to the approval of the shareholders at forthcoming Annual general meeting.

Appointed Mr. Ghanshyam Prasad Gupta as an Managing Director of the Companywith immediate effect subject to the approval of the shareholders at forthcoming Annual general meeting..Source : BSE

