Standard Batteries' board meeting on May 26, 2017

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, 26th day of May, 2017 at 4.00 p.m to consider the Audited Financial Results for the fourth quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017, amongst other matters. In view of the above and pursuant to clause 6 of the Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulation, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders of the Company, read with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, trading window for dealing in the Company's scrip by the Directors, Designated employees of the Company will remain closed from Friday, 19th May, 2017 till completion of 48 working hours after the audited Financial Results for the Year ended 31, 2017 are made public.Source : BSE