Stampede Cap: Outcome of board meeting

With reference to the above mentioned subject this is to inform the Exchange that at the Board Meeting of the Company held on 28.08.2017 at the regd. Office of the Company, the followings are considered and approved.1. Draft Notice to convene 22nd Annual General Meeting of the Company for the financial year 2016-172. Draft Board Report for the Financial Year 2016-17.3. Appointment of M/s Gorantla & Co, the Practicing Chartered Accounts as Scrutinizer for the 22nd Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE