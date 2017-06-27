App
Jun 27, 2017 01:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stampede Capital: Outcome of board meeting

Longfin Corp a Delaware (USA) based Alternative Financial Services Company expects to complete the Listing in NASDAQ Main board by end of 2017. Longfin acquired Stampede Tradex Pte. Ltd., a Singapore based subsidiary of Stampede Capital Limited, India.

Post IPO completion, the value of investments held by Stampede Capital Limited in Longfin Corp. would be approximately USD 137.50 million (INR 886.87 crores @ 64.5) and company's book value of the share by virtue of this investment alone increases by Rs. 31/-. In furtherance, we may state Stampede Capital Limited has 100% subsidiary in India, Stampede Enterprises India Pvt. Limited and a step-down subsidiary in Singapore, Stampede Technologies Pte. Ltd.
Due to fall in share price, the company defered preferential Allotment. Exemption under Regulation 19(2)(b) of SCRR, 1957 for DVR Shares is still awaited. Post-acquisition, Stampede Tradex Pte. Ltd. will be 100% subsidiary of Longfin Corp., USA

