Stampede Capital's board meeting on June 27, 2017

This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on June 27, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the following agenda:1. To discuss and decide on the Proposed Issue of Preferential Allotment of Equity Shares.2. To Appoint Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year 2016.-17.3. To discuss on the Sale of the Singapore Subsidiary.4. Any other item with the permission of the Chair.This is for information and record.Source : BSE