Jun 27, 2017 08:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
SSK Lifestyles: Outcome of board meeting
The Company has acquired 100 percent shareholding of ‘Genesis I.B.R.C. Private Limited' a Company engaged in the business areas of Pro-biotics. Consequently, the said Company has become the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.
