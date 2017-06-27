App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jun 27, 2017 08:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SSK Lifestyles: Outcome of board meeting

The Company has acquired 100 percent shareholding of ‘Genesis I.B.R.C. Private Limited' a Company engaged in the business areas of Pro-biotics. Consequently, the said Company has become the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

SSK Lifestyles: Outcome of board meeting
the Company has acquired 100% shareholding of ‘Genesis I.B.R.C. Private Limited' a Company engaged in the business areas of Pro-biotics. Consequently, the said Company has become the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.