SRS Finance to consider stock split

SRS Finance Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on December 11, 2017, inter alia, to consider sub-division of equity shares of Rs.10/- each into shares of lower face value.Further as per the Company’s Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders formulated and adopted under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 as amended from time to time, the Trading Window for the purpose of transacting in Company’s Shares is closed with immediate effect and shall be opened 48 hours after the information is made public.Accordingly, all the designated employees (including Directors) of the Company are intimated not to trade in the Company’s shares during the aforesaid period of closure of Trading Window.Source : BSE