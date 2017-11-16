SRM Energy's director Pranav Kumar resigns

In furtherance to the Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors held on November 14, 2017, which was submitted to the Stock Exchange at 2:28 P.M. on November 14, 2017. In this context we would like to intimate you that Mr. Pranav Kumar, Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company has resigned from the Directorship of the Company.
In this context we would like to intimate you that Mr. Pranav Kumar, Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company has resigned from the Directorship of the Company, due to his pre-occupation and inability to devote time.
This is for your information and record please.
Source : BSE
