May 18, 2017 10:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SRM Energy's board meeting May 26, 2017

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday the 26th May, 2017 at 12:15 P.M.

SRM Energy's board meeting May 26, 2017
Please be informed that the next meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday the 26th May, 2017 at 12:15 P.M. at the Registered office of the Company i.e. Unit No. 206, 2nd Floor, Suneja Tower-II, Janakpuri District Center, New Delhi- 110058, inter-alia to consider the following: 1. The Audited Financial Results the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2017 along with the Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year 2016-17. 2. To transact any other matter which the Board may deem fit.Source : BSE

