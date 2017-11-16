App
Nov 15, 2017 09:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SRM Energy appoints Shailesh Kumar Singh as director

In furtherance to the Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors held on November 14, 2017 and appointed Mr. Shailesh Kumar Singh, as an additional Director in Non-Executive Independent Category with effect from the aforesaid date i.e. November 14, 2017.

 
 
In furtherance to the Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors held on 14th November, 2017, which was submitted to the Stock Exchange at 2:28 P.M. on 14.11.2017.

In this context we would like to intimate you that in pursuant to section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Regulation 17(1) of the SEBI's Listing Regulations, the Board has appointed Mr. Shailesh Kumar Singh, as an additional Director in Non-Executive Independent Category with effect from the aforesaid date i.e. 14.11.2017.

This is for your information and record please.
Source : BSE
