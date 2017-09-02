App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 02, 2017 10:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Srikalahasthi Pipes: Submission of Notice of AGM to be held on September 27, 2017

Srikalahasthi Pipes has infformed about the 25th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company scheduled to be held on September 27, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company.

Srikalahasthi Pipes: Submission of Notice of AGM to be held on September 27, 2017
With reference to the above subject, please find enclosed a copy of the Notice of the 25th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company scheduled to be held on 27th September, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company. In this connection, we further inform that the Company has fixed 20th September, 2017 as the cut-off date for determining the voting rights of shareholders eligible to vote either through remote e-voting or by physical ballot at the AGM. The Company is availing e-voting services from Karvy Computershare Pvt Ltd to provide e-voting facility to the shareholders and the remote e-voting commences at 9.00 AM on 24th September, 2017 and concludes at 5.00 PM on 26th September, 2017.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.