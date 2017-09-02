Srikalahasthi Pipes: Submission of Notice of AGM to be held on September 27, 2017

With reference to the above subject, please find enclosed a copy of the Notice of the 25th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company scheduled to be held on 27th September, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company. In this connection, we further inform that the Company has fixed 20th September, 2017 as the cut-off date for determining the voting rights of shareholders eligible to vote either through remote e-voting or by physical ballot at the AGM. The Company is availing e-voting services from Karvy Computershare Pvt Ltd to provide e-voting facility to the shareholders and the remote e-voting commences at 9.00 AM on 24th September, 2017 and concludes at 5.00 PM on 26th September, 2017.Source : BSE