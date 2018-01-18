Sri Nachammai Cloth Mills' board meeting on February 12, 2018

As per the Regulations 29 of the SEBI(Listing Obligations and Dislcosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company will be held on Monday, the 12th day of February, 2018 at 10.45 A.M at Registered Office, No. 30 Sugavaneswara Road, Balaji Nagar, Salem 636004 to consider the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December, 2017.We shall submit a copy of the Limited Review Certificate for the quarter ended 31st December, 2017 on or before 13th February, 2018 and we shall arrange to send you by mail the required particulars as soon as the Board Meeting is over.We further inform you that the Trading Window for dealing in the Securities of the Company will remain closed from 20th January, 2018 to 14th February, 2018(Both days inclusive)Source : BSE