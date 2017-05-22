May 22, 2017 04:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Sri Malini Spinning Mills' board meeting on May 29, 2017
We bring to your kind information that the 1" Board meeting of FY 2O17-2O18 is scheduled to be held on 29.05.2017 at the Registered office of the company at Sandhiyuri Mallur-via, Trichy Main Road, Salem - 536203, to consider among other things the audited financial results for the year ended 3I.03.2017.
We bring to your kind information that the 1" Board meeting of FY 2O17-2O18 is scheduled to be held on 29.05.2017 at the Registered office of the company at Sandhiyuri Mallur-via, Trichy Main Road, Salem - 536203, to consider among other things the audited financial results for the year ended 3I.03.2017.Source : BSE