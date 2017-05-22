App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 22, 2017 04:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sri Malini Spinning Mills' board meeting on May 29, 2017

We bring to your kind information that the 1" Board meeting of FY 2O17-2O18 is scheduled to be held on 29.05.2017 at the Registered office of the company at Sandhiyuri Mallur-via, Trichy Main Road, Salem - 536203, to consider among other things the audited financial results for the year ended 3I.03.2017.

Sri Malini Spinning Mills' board meeting on May 29, 2017
We bring to your kind information that the 1" Board meeting of FY 2O17-2O18 is scheduled to be held on 29.05.2017 at the Registered office of the company at Sandhiyuri Mallur-via, Trichy Main Road, Salem - 536203, to consider among other things the audited financial results for the year ended 3I.03.2017.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.