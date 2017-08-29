App
Aug 28, 2017 09:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sri Krishna Constructions (India) to consider bonus issue
Sri Krishna Constructions (India) Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on August 30, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the following:

1. Fixing of Day, Date and Time of Annual General Meeting of the Company.

2. To considering the capitalization of reserves by way of bonus share issue.

Further, pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and in accordance with the Code of Conduct of Company, the trading window of the Company shall remain closed from August 26, 2017 to September 07, 2017 (Both days inclusive).

During the aforesaid closed trading window period, the Employees, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Designated Persons and their immediate relatives or any other insider shall not trade in Company's shares/securities.Source : BSE

