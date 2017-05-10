May 10, 2017 12:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Sri Ganapathy Mills Company's board meeting on May 15, 2017
This is to inform you that the board has decided to meet on 15th may 2017 at 4.30 pm registered office of the company to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the fourth and final quarter ended 31.03.2017
