Apr 28, 2017 02:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Sri Arumuga Enterprise: Outcome of board meeting
We wish to inform you that at the board meeting held today, the Board of Directors of the Company has transacted following businesses: 1. Approval of Draft Notice for calling the 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Wednesday, 24th May, 2017; 2. Approval of Draft Directors Report for the financial year ended 31st March 2016.Source : BSE