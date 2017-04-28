App
Apr 28, 2017 02:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sri Arumuga Enterprise: Outcome of board meeting

We wish to inform you that at the board meeting held today, the Board of Directors of the Company has approved the Draft Notice for calling the 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Wednesday, 24th May, 2017.

We wish to inform you that at the board meeting held today, the Board of Directors of the Company has transacted following businesses: 1. Approval of Draft Notice for calling the 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Wednesday, 24th May, 2017; 2. Approval of Draft Directors Report for the financial year ended 31st March 2016.Source : BSE

