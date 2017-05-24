Sri Arumuga Enterprise's board meeting on May 30, 2017

We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 30th May 2017, to consider and approve, inter alia, the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2017. Further the Company has inform that as per the Company's Code of Conduct on Insider Trading, the Trading Window for Company's shares is closed for a period from May 23, 2017 to May 31, 2017.Source : BSE