May 05, 2017 02:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Sri Amarnath Finance's board meeting on May 24, 2017
Sri Amarnath Finance Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday May 24, 2017, inter alia, to consider various business including consider the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter & Year ended on March 31, 2017.
